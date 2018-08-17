Jeffrey robbed

Vocal Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Glezelder Jeffrey was on Thursday robbed of money and various items in Nkhotakota district.

Jeffrey who is also Member of Parliament for Nkhotakota South East was robbed at Nkhotakota Executive Lodge on the night of Thursday hours after speaking at a rally held by President Peter Mutharika.

Nkhotakota police station spokesperson Williams Kaponda told Malawi24 that the thief went away with K1.3 million cash and other items.

“Jeffrey went to the lodge and she slept in room number one. She later discovered that the window to her bedroom was open, and a handbag, a purse and a small handbag were all hooked outside through the window which had no window catchers.

“A total sum of K1,300,000 got stolen, nine DPP scarfs and two dresses valued at K35,000 each were also stolen,” Kaponda told Malawi24.

According to the publicist, the scene of crime was visited and breaking was confirmed. The hooking stick was also found at the scene.

“A diary, a purse and small handbag were found outside the room but without cash. So far no arrest has been made,” Kaponda said.