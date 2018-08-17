Kannai and Mr LB in Lord have Mercy hit

Hip hop is just a word to some people while to others it is a whole different story which calls for a more creative approach just like Kannai and Mr LB have done.

The two Malawian rappers are walking tall with Lord have Mercy track.

The budding artists are taking a different approach to music with much focus on serious issues. What do you expect from rappers who idolize Eminem, J Cole, and Slaughterhouse? Their type of music is trap soul with a rap flavour.

Their latest work, Lord have Mercy, has been produced along those genre lines. According to Kannai and Mr LB, they plan to extend it to visuals sooner than later.

“The song is a promo for our impending mixtape, Product of the City. We are proud to say, we are overwhelmed with the response from the audience,” said Kannai

The duet promises more great sounds in their mixtape as they are engaging a couple of top notch producers from the motherland.

“Our music ambition is to produce good music that will have an impact in the society and take us to different stages for performances,” said Mr LB

The duo stresses that Product of the City mixtape will portray everyday experiences in the semi urban areas.

Furthermore, it targets young people since they can easily relate to that type of music.

You can stream and download Lord have Mercy by Kannai and Mr LB by following this link http://­malawitunes.com/­track/232/­kannai-x-mr-lb-lord-a­-mercy-prod-by-taff-­b-amp-dingie

You may connect with these artists on social media. Their user accounts are, Vincent LB Kunkeyani on Facebook, @LBvinnieRap on twitter and Vincent Kunkeyani on Instagram while for Kannai his user names are, Kannai Dat Guy on Facebook, and @KannaiDatguy on Twitter.