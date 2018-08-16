Airtel Malawi introduces Bandulo Bandulo promotion

Airtel Malawi has introduced a promotion called Bandulo Bandulo in which the mobile company will be rewarding customers who will purchase data, international and SMS bundles.

The competition will run for 16 weeks starting from 15th August to 5th December.

The customers will stand a chance of winning cash and other prizes weekly while a lucky subscriber will win K10 million as a grand prize at the end of Bandulo Bandulo promotion.

Speaking after launching the promotion at Airtel Malawi company Headquarters in Lilongwe, the company’s Marketing Director Frank Magombo said it’s time to reward customers who buy various bundles .

He explained that the Airtel bundles empower the customers to use internet and SMS.

“We want our customers to not just enjoy the freedom or to connect but to win, that is every district and town across the country by the end of the promotion, each bundle purchase will qualify as one entry in the promotion so the more bundles customers buys, the higher the chance of winning the prizes,” he explained.

On conditions, Magombo made it clear that only prepaid customers are eligible for the promotion except corporate prepaid customers.

Draws will be conducted every week and weekly cash prizes will be sent by Airtel money.

The first draw for Bandulo Bandulo promotion will be held on 27 August, 2018 and all the winners will be contacted via official Airtel promotion line.