Multichoice disowns BBA season 10 ad

Multichoice Malawi has expressed ignorance over return of the reality television show Big Brother Africa (BBA).

Recently, the internet has been awash with an advertisement of the show. The advert indicates BBA season 10 will be produced next year.

In an interview with Malawi24 on Tuesday, Multichoice Malawi sales and marketing manager Chimwemwe Nyirenda said he is not aware of the development.

In a previous interview with this publication, Nyirenda made it clear that they will inform Malawians whenever BBA is set for a return.

It is not clear if the advert is genuine or not. However, a Google search does not yield anything reliable in relation to the subject.

The show was last produced in 2014. Many reasons have been given regarding its absence from the screen. It remains uncertain as to when BBA will make the much anticipated return.

Malawi is among the countries which performed well in the nine seasons. In 2008, the country came second as Hazel Warren lost out to Angola’s Rico in the final.