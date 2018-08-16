Queens conquer Botswana

Malawi national netball team registered a second win at the African Netball Championship which is underway in Zambia as they scorched Botswana 58-32.

This was the third match for the Queens and second for Wednesday as earlier in the day they lost to fellow contenders, Uganda, in an early kick-off encounter.

The Queens proved too good for Botswana as they dominated and led in all the quarters of the match which was third for the Malawian ladies at the tournament.

In the first quarter they led with a narrow margin 11-10 which led coach Griffin Saenda to bring in Jessica Mazengera for Joyce Mvula who started the match. Mvula the goal attacker was reintroduced onto the pitch again in the second quarter for Alinafe Kamwala.

And during Uganda’s match Saenda featured Mvula as goal shooter with Jane Chimaliro as attacker a combination which helped the Queens as they were only three baskets down with She Cranes leading 22-25.

Come third quarter of the match, Mazengera was introduced for Chimaliro so as to strengthen the front which saw Malawi coming closer as they were down with only two goals as Ugandans led 36-38.

However, despite all efforts made, the Queens lost the match to the defending champions 46-51 as of the final whistle.

Malawi’s next encounter is on later today against hosts Zambia before meeting Namibia tomorrow and wrapping up the round robin with Kenya on Saturday afternoon.

Regardless of any outcome from this tournament, the Queens have already secured space at the next year’s World Netball Cup scheduled to be held in England and together with South Africa, are just waiting to be joined by two top teams from this event.