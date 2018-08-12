Mkanda inspires Nomads as Mzuni woes continues

A solitary goal from Zicco Mkanda was enough for Be Forward Wanderers to relaunch their quest for the TNM Super League championship defence with a win.

In the opening fixture for the final round of the 2018 season, the Nomads managed to claim maximum points over Kamuzu Barracks as they won 1-0 in a match played at Balaka Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The victory for Nomads has reduced the gap with leaders, Nyasa Big Bullets, to four points but this may change today when Bullets take on relegation threatened side Nchalo United at Mulanje Park.

The Lali Lubani side is currently third on the standings with 31 points as the soldiers are eighth with 18 points from 16 matches played.

In another match, Mzuni’s struggles in the league continues following a 1-0 defeat to Red Lions at their own backyard in Mzuzu. Willard John scored for the Zomba based military side to hand the intellectuals.

Presently, Mzuni are third from the bottom with 15 points from 16 matches whereas Stereo Gondwe’s men who face Moyale Barracks later today are on position seven with 21 points from same number matches played as Mzuni.