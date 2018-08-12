Reds Lions edge Mzuni

Zomba based soldiers Red Lions on Saturday beat Mzuni 1-0 in a Super League game played at Mzuzu Stadium.

Lions’ Willard John scored the only goal of the match.

Mzuni were the better side in the first half as they created several chances but they failed to take the lead due to poor finishing.

In the second half, the Reds started pilling pressure and were rewarded when Willard John’s powerful shot kissed the back of the net. The goal proved the difference at the end of 90 minutes.

In the post-match interview, assistant coach for Red Lions Nelson Chirwa said they were happy to start second round with a win.

“Collecting three points away is not easy, Mzuni is a good side but we managed to overcome them that’s very important. On Sunday’s game, it is another tough one as you know we are going to meet our fellow soldiers,” said Chirwa.

He also added that Red Lions want to finish in top 8 this time around.

Gilbert Chirwa coach for Mzuni accepted the defeat saying his side didn’t play as planned.

“As you know our friends were playing a physical game since they are soldiers but all in all we will work hard to move from where we are, and it will take time to build a good side since we are using both old and new players,” Chirwa said.

Red Lions on Sunday will meet their fellow soldiers Moyale Barracks at the same Mzuzu Stadium to wind up the Northern Region tour.