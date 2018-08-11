Irish ambassador urges Malawi to curb corruption

The Irish Ambassador to Malawi Gerald Cunningham has urged the country to step up efforts in fighting corruption.

Cunningham made the remarks at Mtsiridza ground in Lilongwe during commemoration of the Africa Day of decentralisation and local development under the theme “Fighting Corruption at the local level, key to sustainable development in Africa”.

In his remarks, Cunningham said corruption is evil and derails development of the country hence Malawi cannot change if it fails to curb corruption.

He therefore pledged his country’s commitment to supporting Malawi in ending corruption.

Speaking at the event, minister of local government and rural development Kondwani Nankhumwa said promoting media and civil society organizations is one of the ways of curbing corruption in the country.

He added that citizen participation in different projects is also significant in ensuring that Malawi becomes a free corruption zone.

“My ministry is more than ready to fight against corruption, we will ensure that there is more trust in public sectors starting at local council level,” Nankhumwa said.

He added that in line with the call from different partners, government will continue to make sure that there is accountability in all the sectors.

Commenting on the same, Anti-Corruption Bureau Director of Public Education Charity Mphande urged Malawians to work in collaboration with the bureau in ending corruption saying it is every citizen’s responsibility to make sure that corruption comes to an end.

She went on to say that ACB will also welcome anyone who will be reporting issues regarding corruption in their respective areas.