79 percent pass PSCLE

The Ministry of Education and the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) yesterday released the 2018 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) exams results.

Out of the 279, 084 candidates who sat for this year’s examinations, 210, 324 have qualified for the award of the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education, representing a 79.39 percent pass rate.

A statement signed by principal secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology Justin Saidi says all students can check their results at the centres where they registered.

Saidi further advised all candidates who would like to query their results to write head teachers of schools where they registered.

“All queries should reach MANEB by Friday, 31st August, 2018. After this date, no further queries will be entertained.

“All students who have been selected to start form 1 are requested to report to schools they have been selected to by Monday, 10th September, 2018,” says the statement.