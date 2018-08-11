Civil rejects Bullets’ K10m offer for forward

Nyasa Big Bullets failed in an audacious transfer deadline day move for a Civil Sporting Club forward as his club turned down a K10 million bid.

Bullets submitted their final offer of K10 million for Raphael Phiri, with K6 million going to the club while K4 million was Phiri’s signing on fee but the move broke down when the two club failed to agree a deal.

According to information sourced by Malawi24, Civil turned down the offer which would have broken Bullets’ transfer record by demanding K10 million for the player and K4 million as his signing on fee.

It has been reported that Bullets management decided not to match Civil’s asking price for the uncapped Flames player.

Phiri was reportedly keen to join Rodgers Yasin’s side just a year after signing a precontract with the Blantyre based giants.

Meanwhile, latest reports indicate that the player has signed a three year deal with Silver Strikers.

The local transfer window was closed on Friday by the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) who will confirm any transfer activity concluded before the window was shut.

During the transfer window Bullets completed one deal, re-signing former winger Dalitso Sailesi who terminated his contract with Zambia’s Lusaka Dynamos a year after joining them over unpaid salaries.