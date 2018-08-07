MCP promises to upgrade Chitipa-Tanzania road

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has assured people in Chitipa that it will construct a tarmac road from the district to Tunduma in Tanzania once voted into power in the forthcoming 2019 elections.

Speaking during a political rally held on Saturday in the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambya, MCP Second Deputy President Harry Mkandawire said upgrading the road will ease the transportation of farm produce to various markets in the country as the district is one of the reliable districts when it comes to agricultural produce.

“It is pathetic at 54 years of independence driving in these bumpy roads where people produces high yield, with this kind of road network there are high chances of high cost of transportation of farm produce to the market. Vote wisely in 2019, MCP will make sure that this suffering comes to an end,” said Mkandawire.

He added that it is very embarrassing to the nation at large to see the bumpy and rocky road which connects with a neighbouring country where people from these two nations exchange commodities through trade.

It takes two hours to travel from Chitipa to Tunduma which is a distance of 51 kilometres.

Among others, Mkandawire also emphasised that once MCP is voted into power, government will make sure that there is equitable access to education in levels, (primary, Secondary and Tertiary) in all the regions of the country by constructing more school.

He however urged people in the district to go and register once the registration process comes in the district starting from 8th to 21st October, 2018.

On his part, group headman Mwamukumbwa said they will be happy if MCP will live up to its promises once voted into power as the road will also ease the movement of school going children.

“The road becomes muddy during rainy season which affects school going children,” said Mwamukumbwa.