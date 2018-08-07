Russian Chess mentor in the country

Russian Chess trainer Vasily Papin has arrived in the country to drill the Malawi team in its preparations for the upcoming Batumi Olympiad in Georgia.

Papin landed on Monday afternoon through the Chileka Airport in Blantyre.

He will be in the country for 11 days after offering his services in return for free food and accommodation.

Speaking on his arrival, the 29 year old Grandmaster was upbeat of improving the team before the tournament.

“Together with the Chess Association of Malawi(Chessam), I believe we can make progress in the next eleven days and put the team in shape before the tournament starts,” said Papin who has coached in Algeria, Angola, Australia and India, just to mention a few.

In his remarks, Chessam publicist Makhosi Nyirenda said they have hired the Russian player-cum coach to enhance the team’s chances at the world’s biggest chess tournament.

“Last time out (2016), we fared well, as the team soared two steps up on the world rankings, while two of our players, Petros Mfune and Paul Khuphwathea were elevated to the status of Candidate Master. So being the first time to engage the services of an expatriate coach, we believe the team will better the 2016 run,” said Nyirenda.

The Batumi Olympiad, will run from September 23 to 6 October.

It will be played in two sections, open and ladies category.

Malawi will have a total of ten players, five in each section and four officials.

Below is the travelling squad:

Open Section

Gerald Mphungu

Chiletso Chipanga

Joseph Mwale

George Mwale

Richard Chiona

LADIES

Linda Jambo

Daisy Nkhoma

Tupokiwe Msukwa

Ellen Mpinganjira

Anne Simwawa

Captains :

Joseph Chalemba : Open Section

Magret Ngugama:Ladies Section

Leaders of delegation

Mark Chikoko (assembly delegate)

Gershom Chima (Head)