NGO donates borehole to police station

Monkey-bay Police post in Mangochi has received a borehole worth K3.5 million as a donation from Ummah welfare trust.

The hand over ceremony took place on Monday at Monkey-bay Police camp where the borehole has been installed.

In April this year, the Officer in Charge for the police post Morgan Dzodzi Assistant Commissioner of Police, requested the organization – Ummah welfare trust – which is based at Namiyasi in Mangochi boma to help the post with a borehole as the area has problems in accessing piped water.

The organization responded positively to the request by constructing the borehole and donating it to the police post.

During the ceremony, the organization’s managing director Riyaz Ahmed commended the good job which the Police are doing for the community in their jurisdiction.

He added that the welfare of officers need also to be considered as they put their lives at risk in protecting lives and property of others.

In his remarks, Dzodzi thanked the management of Ummah welfare trust for the donation and asked other well-wishers to follow suit.

“We are very delighted since this borehole will reduce the problems which our families were facing in accessing water when the piped one stopped. This has really shown that our relationship with members of the community is good and l urge my fellow officers that it’s everyone’s responsibility to take care of this borehole,” said Dzodzi.

Monkey-bay Police Post has a strength of 56 Police officers.