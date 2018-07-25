Indian university denies that Malawian students are facing hell

India’s AP Goyal Shimla University has countered claims that Malawian students who are enrolled with the institution on scholarship basis face cruel treatment.

Two weeks ago, Malawi24 reported that black African students, Malawians inclusive, are facing human rights violation in India. This followed a tip by one of the Malawians who studies at the university.

In an emailed response to Malawi24, director of Admission and Marketing at Shimla University Dr Ajeet Nedungadi has said Malawian students are living happily and productively pursuing their studies.

“The students studying in Shimla University were aghast at such a release being aired in Malawi and they in turn wanted to communicate back home in Malawi that they are very happy and they are fruitfully and happily pursuing their academic journey in Shimla University,” said Nedungadi.

Some Malawian students at the institution have testified regarding friendliness of the environment in the Asian nation. Central to their testimonies, is the need to respect the host nation’s cultural values which some students fail.

Emmanuel Jere said: The university has a perfect environment for learning where all the facilities are given to both the local and international students. We are treated well by the local people. They have the values of preserving their culture and sanity, therefore it is solely one’s discretion not to entertain them in their houses which I believe any landlord in Malawi can do.”

In accordance to the cultural values of Himachal Pradesh area where non-residential students live, it is among others not permissible for students of the opposite sex to keep up together.

However, the university recognizes the students’ views as personal opinions. This is despite that they tally with those of the institution.