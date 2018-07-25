Muluzi challenged

As presidents of opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) went unopposed at their conventions, two Malawians in diaspora are set to challenge Atupele Muluzi of United Democratic Front (UDF).

UDF Publicity Secretary Ken Ndanga disclosed that two Malawians, one from Tanzania and another from South Africa, are to contest on the UDF presidential seat at the convention.

Ndanga who failed to recall names of the UDF presidential aspirants told the local press that only Muluzi has obtained nomination form for the Presidency.

Meanwhile, UDF is set to close its doors this week for members who are eying various position at its convention scheduled for next month.

The party will become the second political party in Malawi to have contestants on the presidential seat at its convention ahead of 2019 general elections after Alliance for Democracy (AFORD).

The trend of incumbent leaders of political parties going unopposed at the convention has been a concern to political experts who have been expressing worry to such developments