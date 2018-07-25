MCP storms Dowa with voter registration messages

In a bid to woo supporters to register in the ongoing second phase of voter registration exercise, opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislators stormed Dowa with voter registration messages.

The party on Sunday organised various traditional dances and a football bonanza between Dowa United and Mvera select at the Dowa Community centre ground in the district.

After the first phase of voter registration in Kasungu, Dedza and Salima was marred by low turnout, MCP officials were blamed for failing to reach out to supporters with voter registration messages.

Speaking at the rally, Dowa North East and East parliamentarians Samuel Dalitso Kawale and Richard Chimwendo Banda respectively urged people in the district to register and take part in the voting processes in next year’s tripartite elections.

Kawale and Chimwendo said people must register in their large number to experience change come 2019.

The rally which was also graced by legislator for Kasungu, Madalitso Kazombo and the party’s Director of Strategic planning, Ken Kandodo attracted thousands of people from the district including the hard to reach areas of Matekenya which borders Ntchisi and Salima districts.

Ken Kandodo said registration is the first step to voting for candidates of one’s choice saying failing to register will make bad leaders to still govern this country.

“We are here to sensitise people of the district on the importance of voter registration,” emphasised Kandodo.

Central Region is widely believed to be where MCP has a large following basing on the number of votes it got in the 2014 tripartite elections.

The party won six of the seven parliamentary seats except for one, Dowa Central, which went to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party( DPP) to Dr. Jean Nachika Kalilani.

The voter registration exercise is ongoing in Nkhotakota, Dowa, Ntchisi and Mchinji and will be winding up on 26th July, this year.