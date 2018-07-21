Lucius endorses Chilima

United Democratic Front Member of Parliament (MP) Lucius Banda has endorsed Vice President Saulos Chilima as the person to lead Malawi after the 2019 elections.

Banda revealed his support for Chilima at the launch of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) held this afternoon at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe.

Chilima is the president of the party which he formed after failing to convince President Peter Mutharika to allow him (Chilima) lead the Democratic Progressive Party as presidential candidate during the 2019 elections.

In his remarks at the UTM launch, Banda said will support Chilima because the vice president is a leader that he has been searching for.

“You need to forget your party, religion, economic situation and consider your country’s situation. When that time comes you need forget everything and die for your country. We were young in 1994 when we fought for multiparty without considering our political affiliation.

“Today Malawi needs one person who will not be nepotistic. After careful consideration I have found that person in Chilima,” Banda said.

Banda who is Balaka North legislator earlier expressed interest to challenge Atupele Muluzi at the UDF convention on August 1 but withdrew from the race this week saying he will contest for another position.

During the UTM launch, Former First Lady Shanil Muluzi also showed support for Chilima. Other speakers at the launch included Former First Lady Callista Mutharika and Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya as well as legislators Patricia Kaliati and Noel Masangwi.