Chilima says he will expose APM’s corrupt regime

Vice President Saulos Chilima is heading towards being a sting to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leadership – which he worked with for four years before his bowing out – as he has said he will expose the government in several acts he claims were corrupt.

Chilima who has now formed his party – the United Transformation Movement (UTM) says he will do this in a ‘few weeks’.

He made the remarks when he was launching the party in Lilongwe on Saturday.

According to Chilima, now is the time for change as the DPP has eaten out most of public funds in various dubious deals.

His remarks come as there is a standing uproar for President Peter Mutharika to step down.

The DPP, as Malawi24 reported recently, has been asked to pay back a staggering K145 Million believed to have been amassed through a dubious deal through the Malawi Police Service.

Chilima says corrupt acts were also present in the purchase of generators to be used by electricity supplier, Escom.

His UTM faces a tight challenge against the DPP, opposition MCP and PP in next year’s polls.

A faction that arose from the DPP pushed for his candidature. Most of his proponents have used the ‘it’s time for the youth’ agenda.