Military sides face off in Kasungu

Moyale Barracks will today battle it out with Mafco at Kasungu Stadium with the Mzuzu based side looking to get back to winning ways.

Moyale who are on position 10 with 17 points are coming from a defeat to Super League defending champions Be Forward Wanderers.

Their opponents Mafco are bottom of the league table with 8 points after 12 games played.

Speaking ahead of the game, Moyale head coach Charles Kamanga said they will work hard to get back to winning ways.

“It’s about time to grab what is ours in terms of winning, Moyale is a good side only that we were passing through bad times, believe me we are returning the old winning glory,” he said.

He added that last week’s loss to Wanderers will not affect his side.

“Let’s forget the past and look forward, yes we lost but that cannot affect our plans to collect points over Mafco,” said Kamanga.

Mafco this season changed their venue from Chitowe stadium in Dwangwa to Kasungu Stadium.