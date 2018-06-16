Multichoice Malawi launches World Cup in style

Multichoice Malawi on Thursday organised various activities to mark the launch of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The activities were held at Lake Valley Stadium along the Lilongwe lakeshore road in Ntcheu district.

The event brought together Blantyre and Lilongwe journalists who played a friendly in which Blantyre journalists beat their counterparts 4-3.

At around 5pm, the journalists together with a large crowd from surrounding areas which flocked to the stadium watched the actual launch of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on a big screen.

Speaking after all activities, Multichoice sales and marketing manager, Chimwemwe Nyirenda said the aim of organizing the function was to bring fun to people in the area saying it is a rural area but has a nice stadium.

“We were also here to watch this year’s World Cup opening ceremony and further we are telling people that all the 64 World Cup games will be live on Supersport through DSTV all packages and also GOtv Max and GOtv plus,” said Nyirenda.

He added that GOtv Lite customers can also enjoy a select number of fixtures available on free-to-air channels and viewers can tune in to Maximo 1, Maximo 2 and Maximo 360 for Portuguese-language coverage.

Nyirenda continued to say that DStv customers will be treated to two 24-hour pop-up channels (SuperSport 13 and 14) dedicated entirely to the tournament with live match commentary options in Pidgin and Swahili.

He added coverage will be integrated into a multi-platform offering that includes traditional television, on-the-go via the DStv Now app and online at supersport.com where there will also be regular news updates on the popular Blitz channel.

At the function, Multichoice brought flames legends Peterkins Kayira and Chancy Gondwe who were coaches of Lilongwe and Blantyre based journalists’ teams respectively.