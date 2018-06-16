Malawian boxer Anisha Bashir wins Commonwealth title

Malawian boxer Anisha Bashir on Friday night won the Commonwealth Lightweight Championship title after beating Britain’s Samantha Smith.

The 10-round fight took place in the United Kingdom.

Bashir expressed her delight at winning the title saying: “It feels great to win the title and the bout.”

Meanwhile, President Peter Mutharika and The First Lady have congratulated the 21-year-old Bashir for winning the Commonwealth Belt.

Mutharika said Bashir’s triumph has shined a light on Malawians’ spirit of hardwork, resilience and determination in their various undertakings.

He then encouraged other athletes to follow Bashir’s example.

“It is my wish that all sporting disciplines will emulate the boxing fraternity which is producing good results both at regional and global contests.

“Once again, well done Anisha, we are all proud of you!!,” said Mutharika in a statement posted on Malawi Government Facebook Page.