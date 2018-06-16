Four in cooler over 300kg of Chamba

Police in Blantyre on Thursday afternoon arrested four Ndirande based men for being found with 300 kilogrammes of marijuana.

According to the city’s police publicist Sub Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi, Police received a tip from members of the public that a bus travelling from Nkhotakota to Blantyre had carried six bags each weighing 50 kilograms (kg) of the illicit drug and that the said bus stopped at Kayange bus stage in Mbayani township where the drugs were offloaded.

Nkhwazi said the bags were then loaded into a motor vehicle Registration number BQ 720 Toyota Corrola saloon silver in colour.

The police officers rushed to the scene and apprehended the four suspects and impounded the vehicle with the illicit drug.

Meanwhile, the four have been charged with being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa which contravenes Regulation 4 (a) as read with section 19 of the Dangerous Drugs Act and they are expected to appear before a court of law soon to answer the charges.

They are Synoden Mponera aged 31 of Thambi village T/A Likoswe in Chiradzulu (driver of the impounded motor vehicle), Mabvuto Paiva aged 21 of Mahere village T/A Mabuka in Mulanje, Daniel Kaole aged 28 of Phiriwa village T/A Mkumba in Likoma and Jolyx Kambalame aged 20 of Jeru village, T/A Kachindamoto in Dedza.

Meanwhile, the Police have commended members of the public for their timely information which is very vital in the fight against crime.