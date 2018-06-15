Devotion: Preach the gospel

1 Corinthians 1 :18 “For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God.”

The preaching of the gospel in office, school or in the streets look foolish and out of place. That is why some people feel ashamed to share the gospel to others. However the gospel is the power of God. The gospel is the power that turns a prostitute to a prophetess. It can turn a drug dealer to a productive person in Christ. It is the power of salvation turning a witch into a righteous person.

Rom 1:16 “For I am not ashamed of the Good News, for it is the power of God for salvation for everyone who believes; for the Jew first, and also for the Greek.”

All the powerful bodybuilders don’t feel ashamed to showcase their well built bodies. All weight lifters don’t feel ashamed to showcase their muscle power. I therefore cannot feel ashamed to showcase the power in the gospel.

If you stay back and not take a role, you are responsible for the death of a sinner who hasn’t been warned in advance. God has placed you as a watchman over those in your sphere of influence.

Eze 33:6-7…”But if the watchman sees the sword come, and doesn’t blow the trumpet, and the people aren’t warned, and the sword comes, and take any person from among them; he is taken away in his iniquity, but his blood will I require at the watchman’s hand.’ ”So you, son of man, I have set you a watchman to the house of Israel; therefore hear the word at my mouth, and give them warning from me.”

Confession

I am not ashamed of the gospel because its the good news and the power of salvation to all people. I am a watchman over all people assigned to me. I will warn them through the ministration of the gospel. In Jesus Name. Amen

