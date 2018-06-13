We lack motivation – Wanderers players

Be Forward Wanderers players have said their recent slump in form is due to lack of motivation and has nothing to do with members of the executive committee.

According to media reports, Wanderers supporters stormed the team’s training base on Tuesday where they demanded the players to explain the reason for the team’s bad start to the season which has seen the defending champions dropping to 12 in the standings with 8 points from six games.

The players, led by captain Alfred Manyozo Jnr, were quick to deny reports that the poor performance by the team has something to do with the players’s fallout with some members of the executive committee.

According to Manyozo, the players lack motivation due to reasons such as lack of support from the supporters and delay in paying them their salaries and game bonuses.

It has been reported that Wanderers management is failing to pay the players their money hence the team’s poor performance on the pitch.

Nomads supporters’ General Secretary Ken Mponda said he was happy with the outcome of the meeting as it has given the team an opportunity to move forward from the recent squabbles.

“The players are the ones who play matches and they are the ones who will take the team out of the recent problems. We are happy that they spoke out and I am very sure that everything will now go back to normal,” he said.

The Nomads will play Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday in the semifinals of the 2018 Airtel Top 8 Cup at the Bingu National Stadium.