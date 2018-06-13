Lawmaker Mzomera Ngwira declared bankrupt

The high court in Lilongwe has declared Mzimba Hora lawmaker Christopher Mzomera Ngwira bankrupt after the legislator failed to settle a debt owed to TATA Zambia.

Ngwira owes TATA Zambia K62 million through vehicle purchase, spare parts and maintenance.

TATA Zambia dragged Ngwira to court in 2015 to force him pay back the loan.

The legislator then agreed to pay back the loan in instalments of K3.5 million per month starting from April 2016.

However, reports reveal that Ngwira failed to honour the agreement of paying the money in instalments a development that has led to the high court declaring him “bankrupt”.

High court judge Justice Ken Manda ruled that Ngwira was given fair time to repay the money to TATA company.

Bankrupt status to Ngwira means he will lose his parliamentary seat as disclosed by legal expert Justin Dzonzi.