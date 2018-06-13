Four netted over lodge robbery

Four men are in Blantyre Police custody in connection to Pamudzi Lodge robbery where over K2.3 million worth of property and cash was stolen.

According to Blantyre Police publicist Augustus Nkhwazi, on March 27 a group of at least five unknown criminals armed with pangas clobbers and unidentified firearm broke into the lodge and raided each and every room.

Two laptop computers, eight cellphones and money amounting to over K1, 500,000 were stolen.

Total value of the stolen property and cash robbed is K2,323,000.

During the robbery, the thieves also hacked two lodge clients.

The matter was reported to Manase Police Unit where officers launched investigations into the matter.

According to Sub Inspector Nkhwazi, in the course of investigations information was received that the thugs had been apprehended by Mulanje Police on yet another robbery of over four million kwacha from a Mulanje based businessman.

The four who are believed to be dangerous criminals and on a Mozambican Police wanted list for murder, have been charged with robbery with violence contrary to section 301 of the Penal Code.

They will appear before court soon before being taken back to Mulanje where they are facing similar charges.

The suspects are James Maluwa aged 24, Jafalie Herbert aged 23 and Khumbo Nazale all from Mulanje district as well as Daniel Mushanga aged 26 of Makupete village T/A Chikowi in Zomba district.

Meanwhile, of all the stolen properties, police have only recovered a Samsung Galaxy S7 phone.