Isaac Golden Boy Chilemba eyes 2018 World Boxing title

South Africa Based Malawian boxer Isaac Golden Boy Chilemba has said he will fight hard to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) title.

On August 4 in Atlantic City, USA, Chilemba will face Russian world Champion Dmitry Bivol in a light heavyweight category.

According to Chilemba, the opportunity has come at a right time and getting the title will be the utmost achievement for Africa.

“I believe the probability of outsmarting Bivol are overpowering ahead of my world Boxing Association light heavyweight title bout”, he said.

He added that despite the challenges faced, he is humbled to be offered a chance into the ring in the WBA title hence optimistic that things will be great.

Commenting on the progress of his preparations to the fight, the Golden Boy Chilemba, 31, said he is hopeful he will get the glory on the day after almost eight years of thirst for the title.

Chilemba last won the world champion title (the International Boxing Organization IBO) in 2010.

Commenting on the matter, president of Malawi Professional Control Board Lonzoe Defector Zimba backed Chilemba to get the world title.

Zimba added that from experience, there has been a challenge for boxers to win bouts in away games hence knockout will be the best option to take Bivol down the ring.

He therefore advised the golden Boy Chilemba to strive for a knockout and get the title.

Technical knockout will be the best our boxer can go for if he is to get the tittle.

“From Malawi, we are in support of Chilemba and we are proud of him for the tremendous changes shown in boxing fraternity in Malawi due to his fighting spirit, said Zimba.

Golden Boy Chilemba has fought 25 bouts, lost five, 2 draws and 10 knockouts in his career while his opponent, Russian world Champion Bivol 27, has fought 13 bouts, and eleven Knockouts.

Bivol made his professional debut in 2014 and registered six straight knockouts. In 2016, he defeated Felix Valera to secure the interim WBA lightweight title after the retirement of Andre Ward in September 2017.