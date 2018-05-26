Karonga face Moyale in Super League

Northern Region sides Moyale Barracks and Karonga United meet at Karonga Stadium in one of the only Super League game today.

In their last games, Moyale drew against Mzuni in Mzuzu derby while Karonga on Sunday played a goalless game against Mzuni.

The Soldiers will be without striker Gasten Simkonda who travel with the Malawi national team to South Africa for the Cosafa cup.

According to head coach Charles Kamanga, he is not worried with the absence of Simkonda since the team has replacements available.

“We will miss Gasten Simkonda but as a team we registered enough players that can wear Simkonda`s shoes, and we are going flat out knowing we will be playing away. I am sure it will be a tough encounter as Karonga will use home advantage,” Kamanga said.

In a separate interview, Karonga United mentor Christopher Nyambose said they do not want any visiting team to win at Karonga Stadium hence Moyale should expect a tough game.

Karonga have so far got 5 points after playing 5 games and are on position 10, while Moyale are on position 9 from 6 games with 6 points in the bag.