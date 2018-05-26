Fake Chanco student jailed for three years

A man who impersonated a Chancellor College (Chanco) student in order to register with the college has been jailed for three years.

The man, Emmanuel Zosiyilana John, has been sent to prison for falsely registering himself with Chancellor College as Goodson Kangazi.

Presenting facts in court, police prosecutor Solomon Gomezgani Nchawi told the court that the convict, Zosiyilana John, was together with Kangazi at Zomba Catholic Secondary School.

They sat for Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams where Zosiyilana got 27 points while Kangazi got 12 points and qualified for Bachelor of Social Sciences, Gender Studies.

The two individuals are said to have met sometime after their secondary school and the convict managed to convince Kangazi to give him his certificate and offer letter from Chancellor College after Kangazi had opted not to reserve his place at Chancellor College.

At the college, Zosiyilana managed to register as Kangazi.

Speculation arose as the convict went to Mulunguzi court to change his name from Goodson Kangazi to Emmanuel Z John, a move that surprised the Assistant Registrar for Academics at Chancellor College, Mr Kanyumbu prompting him to alert the police.

Zosiyilana was arrested and in court he pleaded guilty to impersonation of a person named in a certificate.

On Thursday, Acting Chief Resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha slapped the convict with 3 years imprisonment with hard labour.