Chiefs in Mzimba pledge to support women

Traditional leaders in Mzimba have expressed commitment to ensuring that more women with support from men attain various political positions during the 2019 tripartite elections.

The remarks were made at the presentation ceremony of a UN Women HeForShe project which supports women’s political participation.

Speaking to journalists after the presentation ceremony, Inkosi Kampingo Sibande said as chiefs they will provide equal opportunities to women so that they can attain positions in various political parties.

“We as chiefs are committed to ensuring that more women attain key political positions with support from us as men. I should also encourage them not to hide themselves when they are competing for various positions so that we should support them,” said Inkosi Sibande.

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) district officer for Mzimba boma Mr. Longwe welcomed the project saying it will reduce the gap that exists between men and women in as far as political representation in key positions is concerned.

The HeForShe campaign is set to address different challenges women face in their quest to attain key political positions such as lack of financial power, gender based violence and sexual harassment.

HeForShe project campaign also receives support from His Excellency President Peter Mutharika who is its champion.