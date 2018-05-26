Chilima’s hints at resignation

…DPP Govt. is so corrupt

The centre in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is no longer holding. For those party diehards who thought vice-president Saulos Chilima can be called back to order, they should give up.

The Vice President has suggested that he may resign from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government due to rampant corruption.

Speaking at a Roman Catholic Church function in Ntchisi, Chilima said there is too much corruption in the current government adding that the vice has reached shameful levels.

He used the Chichewa word ‘band yagawana zida’ which has given Malawians a hint that the vice president want to resign.

“Anthu akuba mubomamu akuyika miyoyo ya anthu ena pa chiophyezo. Zafika poyipa kwambiri ndipo pochititsa manyazi.

Kuba konzunza a Malawi. Izi ndizija mumazapeza kuti band yagawanapo zida chifukwa zanyanya (Thieves in government are threatening lives of people. Malawians are suffering due to corruption. This kind of thievery can force a person resign from government since it is rampant).

Chilima then urged Malawians to stop supporting corrupt leaders who are always thinking of enriching themselves rich leaving lots of Malawians in poverty.

Political analysts have in the past condemned Chilima for taking about political issues in the church.