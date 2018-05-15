Zambians troll Mutharika for “opening toilet”

Zambians have mocked Malawi leader Peter Mutharika for “opening a toilet”.

Mutharika on Saturday opened Namilonga Community Technical Colleges and during the event he was shown various products students at the institution make.

One picture from the event shows Mutharika inspecting a toilet. The picture has been shared widely in Malawi and it has become a source mockery for the president.

A Zambian Facebook page posted the image on Monday and claimed that Mutharika was officially opening a toilet.

Many people commenting on the post believed Mutharika was indeed launching a toilet and mocked the Malawi leader saying he was doing the work of a councillor.

“African heads of states. You can’t even delegate over a toilet sure,” said one commenter.

“That’s what I like about Africa. Even a toilet head of state should come and officially open ah Africa,” chipped another.

While one commenter said: “When its campaign time, you opt to officiate anything. Now toilet. Lol”

Several commenters however condemned the page for posting inaccurate information and clarified that Mutharika was actually opening a community college.