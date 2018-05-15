Teenager commits suicide in Thyolo

An 18-year old boy committed suicide by hanging at Sakoma village in Thyolo district.

Limbe police station public relations officer Widson Nhlane identified the boy as Yamikani Bakuli.

Nhlane said Bakuli went missing on May 10 after saying that he was going to Limbe town to look for a job.

“On May 13 during daytime, he was found hanging on the rafters of his house,” he said. The publicist added that Bakuli was later taken to Bvumbwe health centre where he was confirmed dead.

Postmortem results showed that he died due to suffocation.

The deceased hailed from Sakoma village in Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo. Police are advising members of the public to seek guidance from religious leaders and share with people for possible solutions whenever they have problems.