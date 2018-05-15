Mafco coach rues missed chances

Mafco coach Mike Kumanga says his side missed a lot of chances during their Airtel Cup 1-0 loss to Blue Eagles.

In the game that was played at Nankhaka ground in Lilongwe on Kamuzu Day, Eagles scored through John Malidadi.

Speaking after the match, Kumanga revealed that their plan was to get an away goal in the first leg but they missed a lot of chances.

The Salima based soldiers’ coach said they would have got many goals during the match if his men had utilised chances which they got considering that their opponents got a single chance which they used and scored.

He however added that they will do better in the return leg.

“All is not lost, when we return to Dwangwa we will make sure that we should do better.

“I can say that many people were not expecting such performance from us today considering that most of our players are on suspension but we are expecting to have them in the return leg,” said Kumanga.

On his part, Eagles’ Coach Deklerk Msakakuona said the match was tough and that they will train hard for the second leg scheduled to be played in the coming weeks in Nkhotakota.

“It was a good and difficult match, Mafco is a better team. Since now we have won then we have a better chance of progressing into the next round.

“We know that in football everything is possible and that they can find two or more goals in the next game, so we will sit down and see what we can do in the next match so that we should do better,” said Msakakuona.