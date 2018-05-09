Kaliwo obtains another injunction against MCP convention

Suspended Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Gustave Kaliwo has obtained another injunction to stop the opposition party from conducting a convention.

Kaliwo together with Vice President Richard Msowoya, Treasurer General Tony Kandiero, Spokesperson Jessie Kabwila and member Chatonda Kaunda took the injunction on Tuesday through their lawyer Kalekeni Kaphale Lawyers.

The court order granted by High Court Judge Michael Tembo and seen by Malawi24 says MCP president Lazarus Chakwera and the party should not organise a convention.

“This order restrains you or any other persons from inviting the claimants to disciplinary inquiries and from suspending them and also from convening a convention of the party until trial of the action or until further order of the court,” says the court order.

It warns Chakwera and the MCP that they face being sent to prison or fined or having their assets seized if they disobey the order.

The new injunction comes days after the court in Blantyre set aside another injunction by Kaliwo due to irregular summons.

That court order was also aimed at stopping MCP from conducting a convention.