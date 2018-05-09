TNM Mpamba donates K3.2m gym equipment to Feed the Children Malawi

TNM Plc through its mobile money business unit Mpamba Trust today proudly announces handover of refurbished room and gym equipment to Feed the Children Malawi (Blantyre), a local Non-Governmental organization looking after children with disabilities and other vulnerable children.

The donation is in response to a request for the refurbishments and equipment to ease challenges facing special needs students at the institution. This has been done thanks to interests accrued from TNM’s mobile money service, Mpamba Trust Fund.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Mobile Money Trust Board Member, Dr Pastor Zacc Kawalala said the donation demonstrates the company’s commitment to reach out to Malawians in need of utmost good rehabilitation facilities.

“TNM is making this donation worth K3.2 million as a token of our appreciation for the support Malawians continue to render to this network and Mpamba in particular. The money we have used for this donation is a contribution from TNM Mobile Money Trust. Being a Malawian company, we decided that interests accrued from the Trust Fund should be ploughed back to communities like this one which is looking after underprivileged children,” said Kawalala.

Kawalala reaffirmed TNM’s commitment in assisting government and non-governmental to meet social needs of the public in different sectors which falls under its Corporate Social Responsibility pillars.

“We have contributed K3.2 million for this donation from the interests realized from mobile transactions; your continued use of the Mpamba facility means more interests which will be ploughed back into the community. The more you transact through Mpamba, the more Malawians will benefit through donations of this kind from the Mpamba Trust Fund,” he noted.

Mpamba Trust has painted the centre’s gym and hostels with a children’s theme, purchased gym equipment, toys and raw materials for making rehabilitation equipment (through a carpentry section).

Feed the Children Malawi Board chairperson Davison Liphali thanked TNM Mpamba Trust Fund for the donation.

“We have in the past approached many corporate organisations to assist us with what TNM has given us today but we have never had any of them coming to our rescue. The amount of money TNM has spent on the equipment and painting is by far , more than we requested ,this shows us that TNM is indeed a true partner and will always be with us,” said Liphali.

Feed the Children Malawi works with children with disabilities and other vulnerable children to develop in them skills that can enable them to enjoy maximum opportunities for an independent livelihood.

The facility currently caters for more than 200 children from Blantyre and surrounding areas. Its programs are mainly outreach based, but it also runs a gym aimed at providing care to children and young persons with disabilities, with the care ranging from medical, social educational and vocational rehabilitation.

Other institutions that have benefitted from the Mpamba Trust Fund recently are SOS primary school in Machinjiri , Blantyre Teachers Training College, Thambe Primary School in Phalombe, Chipoka CDSS in Salima, Vitangalala Junior Primary School and Chigampha Primary School in Kasungu, Tsanya Primary School, Mulunje Mission hospital among others.