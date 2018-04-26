TNM splashes out K2.1million to Mpamba customers

TNM Plc is pleased to announce that 68 people have won cash prizes totalling K2.1 million during the second draw of its mobile money promotion, Osaphweketsa.

Launched in March, 2018, customers stand a chance of winning cash prizes totalling K9.7 million during the promotion.

Speaking during the second fortnight draw of the promotion in Blantyre, TNM’s Head of Marketing, Sobhuza Ngwenya said since the launch of the promotion the company has given out K4.2 Million to136 Mpamba Customers

“We are very excited as we continue rewarding Mpamba customers for their unwavering loyalty and trust in Mpamba. In the first draw we had over 55,000 qualifying entries and I’m pleased to announce that this second draw has doubled the entries, said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya said the response demonstrates the crucial role that Mpamba plays in digital financial transactions and the convenience it provide to Malawians.

“Mpamba has proven to be one of the most efficient and secure money transfer services in Malawi following successful implementation of the new system upgrade. The new system is in line with TNM’s goal to invest significantly towards improving its capacities by offering customers relevant, up-to-date technology that creates more exciting possibilities for them. This is part of TNM’s contribution towards achieving financial inclusion in Malawi,” he said

During the second fortnightly draw TNM dished out K2.1 million to 68 Mpamba customers ranging from K10, 000 to K200,000.00

To qualify for the fortnight and grand prizes TNM Mpamba customers are required to do TNM Mpamba transactions of K3, 000 or more. These transactions include sending money, airtime top up, bill payment and paying for goods using Mpamba

The grand winner will cart home K1 million and other two customers will walk away with K500,000 and another three people getting K300,000 while five other taking K100,000 each and fortnightly prizes include of K200, 000 to 3 people, 100,000 to five people and K50,0000 going to 10 people and 50 customers getting K10, 000 each

TNM is also giving out three TNM to TNM calling minutes to all customers that activate their new Mpamba PINS. The promotions will run for two months.