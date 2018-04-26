FDH teller steals K11.5 million

A teller working for FDH Bank in Dowa is on the run after stealing K11.5 million from the bank.

The teller, Joseph Moyo, stole the money on Monday after faking illness.

According to a police report, Dowa FDH Branch Manager Macfare Phalula told police that the suspect was given money for service to customers.

He later left his till unattended after faking illness and disappeared.

CCTV footage at the bank also showed the suspect emptying the ATM vault early in the morning of the same day.

After counting, it was discovered that Moyo stole money amounting to K11,561,399.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the issue in order to arrest the suspect.