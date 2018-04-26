Mixed reactions to Black Missionaries Kuimba 11 singles

Malawi’s reggae kings the Black Missionaries continue to unleash episodes in their Kuimba series which came to life in the early 2000s.

Last week, the band gave Malawians a taste of their Kuimba 11 having let out four singles from the album.

The songs are: Zofuna Mtima Wanga, Mbusa, Special lover and Umboni. The appetisers followed great anticipation from their fans.

With the album yet to hit the market, analysts could not wait to evaluate the released tracks.

There is a mixture of reactions from the audience with others rating the songs highly while others believe the group has failed to impress.

One of the Black Missionaries zealots Edward Chilenje from Lilongwe says the band has once again proved its prowess in the genre. He believes the Chileka reggae outfit has maintained its sweet touch.

In a few words he says: “Mablacks Kuimba 11 ndilibe naye mawu, ulemu wanu” (the Kuimba 11 album singles are hot, I am speechless).

Some however people think it’s just a few songs from the list which are worth the ear. One Ungweru

Gondwe from Mzuzu says the group only impressed in Zokhumba mtima wanga, among the released four songs.

It’s a different story for Ida Mbekeyani from Blantyre who argues that the group has completely failed in Kuimba 11. She says, “This is not what I expected, I am therefore giving the Blacks a zero rating.”

Kuimba 11 is due to be released later in the year. The Band is yet to make official announcement regarding the release date.