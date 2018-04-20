Man killed for molesting women through magic

An angry mob has murdered a 44 year old man who is believed to have been sexually molesting women through magic in Area 50 in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

The victim has been identified as Masauko Koshoni.

Kanengo police spokesperson Laban Makalani said women in the area were complaining that a man was sexually abusing them through magic.

On Wednesday at around 4am, Koshoni who was residing within the area and was working as a bricklayer was caught inside a house while attempting to rape a woman who was sleeping beside her own husband.

“During the incident, Koshoni was simply wearing an underwear,” Makalani said.

Community members caught the man and severely assaulted him.

Police visited the scene and took Koshoni to Area 25 health centre where he died upon arrival.

Police have since opened a case of murder and are appealing to members of the general public to desist from mob justice.

Koshoni hailed from Mkungula 2 village, Traditional Authority Masambankhunda in Lilongwe.