Nyasa Music Awards clarify choice of foreign host

Nyasa Music Awards organizers have defended their choice of a South African radio personality to host the event following heavy criticism from the public.

The event organizers entrusted South African entertainer Somizi with the hosting role, a decision that has attracted some negative comments. Some followers of the awards have not welcomed the choice of Somizi who is gay.

On the contrary, the organizers feel giving Somizi the hosting role is a giant step towards making the awards international.

In an interview with Malawi24 yesterday, Nyasa Music Awards Communications Officer Mpho Musowa explained their motive.

“We are ambitious on going continental or global. So inclusion of personalities like Somizi is part of it,” said Musowa.

He added that they opted for Somizi because he is good at what he does regardless of his sexual orientation.

“Somizi is a master at his work irrespective of his sexual orientation.”

The South African will be co-hosting the ceremony with a local television personality in the name of Judith Msonthi, popularly known as Judie Emcee.

The recognition ceremony is due to take place on 4th May at Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

Voting for artists to be awarded commenced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, preparations for the phenomenon are underway with organisers running up and down to give the event its due international appeal.