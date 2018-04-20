US ambassador urges Malawi to prioritise girls’ education

United States Ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer has said girls’ education must be prioritised for communities to prosper.

Palmer made the remarks during a handover ceremony of girl-friendly toilets to Kapichi Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority Kapichi in Thyolo District.

“For societies to thrive, girls must have access to education, healthcare, and technology. They must have equal rights and equal opportunities. When they do, their families benefit, their communities prosper, and Malawi will grow from strength to strength,” Palmer said.

Over 1,700 students at Kapichi Primary School and in the surrounding communities will benefit from the facility.

The project was funded by the U.S. Ambassador’s Self Help Fund with a total of $7,000 (K5.1 million).

It is managed by Chikondi Bikosi, the youngest ever manager of a U.S. Ambassador’s Self Help Fund project.

Over the past 50 years, the U.S. Ambassador’s Self Help Fund has disbursed over $6 million (K4.3 billion) to 1,463 projects covering all the 28 districts in Malawi.