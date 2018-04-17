Nchalo United coach cautions players after fine start

Nchalo United coach Charles Manda has warned his players not to get carried away by their fine start to the 2018 season.

On their return to the top flight division after an 11 year sojourn in the wilderness, the Lower Shire rookies invaded the Northern Region on the opening week, where they bagged 4 points.

They edged Mzuni 0-1 on Saturday before forcing Moyale Barracks to a 1-1 draw 24 hours later.

Despite having 3 points docked for their involvement in a match-fixing scandal which occurred last year, Nchalo have still earned lots of plaudits from the soccer fraternity, for their character and bravery which are so rare in most rookies.

Manda however, has cautioned his boys not to get caught in the euphoria.

“The league is a marathon whose story cannot be told in just two games. We still have 28 more matches to go, we are yet to face some big guns, so they should not get carried away by first week results because there is a long way to go,” said Manda.

The former national team right back also reckoned how tough it is to sustain the momentum.

“We have a youthful team, with lots of inexperienced players, so it’s not easy to keep the momentum. But with a good plan and proper training methods, we can achieve that,” said the man who launched his football career at the same club in the 80s.

Nchalo’s next two outings are both at home, with fellow rookies Karonga United and TN Stars the respective opponents.