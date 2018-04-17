Ex-Civil player Mapopa Kaunda joins Mzuzu team

Former Civil Sporting Club player Mapopa Kaunda has joined lower division side Fish Eagles.

Kaunda who left Civo this year after one season at the club said he is ready to play in the Northern Region Premier Division but he aims to return to the Super League.

“I started my career here in Mzuzu so there is nothing to worry, I know one day I will rise again and play in the Super League,” he added.

Kaunda added that at Eagles he wants to win the league and promotion to the Super League.

Coach for Fish Eagles Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa hailed Kaunda saying he is a player to watch and he has a bright future.

“He is one of the players we believe can bring goals for us, he has talent and a future as well,” said Mwafulirwa.