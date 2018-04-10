TCC hails tobacco quality

The Tobacco Control Commission (TCC) has said there is high quality tobacco on sale at the auction floors.

The remarks were made by TCC Board of Chairperson Inkosi ya Makosi M’mbelwa during the official opening of tobacco marketing season at Kanengo Auction Floors in Lilongwe.

M’mbelwa mentioned collaboration of various stakeholders and improved tobacco production technology as some of the factors that have led to high quality leaf during the 2017/18 growing season.

He added that as one way of making sure that this year’s tobacco marketing season is not marred with challenges, the commission will not tolerate any intermediary buyers and no service fees will be allowed to be charged.

M’mbelwa then pledged that the commission will support farmers during the marketing season to ensure that they benefit from their sweat.

In his remarks, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Joseph Mwanamvekha promised to work with farmers in the country and asked them to refrain from unfair marketing practices.

Mwanamvekha said famers should expect good prices since his ministry has been assured that buyers are willing to buy the crop at high prices.

This year’s tobacco selling season was officially opened by President Peter Mutharika.

The occasion was spiced by traditional dances such as Chisamba and Gule wamkulu.