150 exhibitors register for Malawi Tourism Expo

Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism says 150 exhibitors have registered for the second edition of Takulandirani Malawi International Tourism Expo.

The event will happen from 26th to 28th April, 2018 at Bingu International Convention Centre in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Briefing the media on the Expo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Henry Mussa said the 2018 Expo will have high patronage compared to last year.

He revealed that so far, over 150 exhibitors have registered for the expo representing over 100 percent increase from last year.

“The expo is expected to attract over 130 local and international exhibitors which represents a 48 percent increase over last year’s figure of 88,” he said.

According to Mussa, the country is a tourist destination and the objective of hosting the expo is to promote domestic, regional and international tourism.

He added that government is trying to make the country more attractive by removing barriers that discourage tourists.

“Malawi is working on issue of visas and removing other barriers that frustrate tourists and general travel to make Malawi more attractive to visitors,” he said.

The minister then appealed to both local and international tourists to patronise the expo.

Activities that will happen during the event include business to business days on 26th and 27th April while on 28th April there will a public day for members of the general public including families and children to visit the expo and appreciate tourist products.

The expo is meant to create a platform for engagement and exchange of knowledge, business opportunities, skills and best practices among various local industry players as well as international and regional players under one roof.