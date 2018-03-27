Police worried about habitual criminals

Police at Kanengo in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe have said that habitual criminals are compromising security in the city.

The sentiments were made by Kanengo police station public relations officer Laban Makalani during a press conference on the successes that the police station has registered.

According to Makalani, career criminals who have just been released from prison are the ones terrorising the area.

“For example, a criminal who was recently released from Maula prison stole a motor vehicle but police have managed to apprehend him,” said Makalani.

He noted that when people are released from prison they have nothing to do and to make fast cash they commit a crime.

According to Makalani, seven suspects have also been arrested in connection to various crimes in the area and they will appear in court soon.

“We have arrested seven criminals who stole various items such as televisions, motor cycles and laptops worth millions. They will answer various charges in court,” Makalani said.

He warned that time of disturbing peace in Kanengo Police jurisdiction is up since police are serious about ending criminal acts in the area.

Makalani then commended the strong relationship between the community and police.

“The good relationship with the community is helping us a lot. People are helping to trace thieves and it has helped a lot. People must keep on the good work so that we can keep on making strides,” Makalani said.