Chilumpha confident of winning 2019 elections

The newly formed Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD) has said it will compete in the 2019 general elections in order to win the polls.

Malawi24 caught up with the party’s National Director of Women Chrissy Mhango who said that the ADD is working tirelessly to emerge victorious in the 2019 elections.

“Things are going well in our party. We are working hard for us to win the 2019 general elections. There is nothing impossible in this world and if others did it we can as well do it,” Mhango told Malawi24.

According to Mhango, ADD is a party for people from all regions of the country and it is empowering young people and women to be active in decision making.

“Our party is open. We are empowering youth and women by giving them decision making positions. We are working together to grow the party nationwide,” she said.

Mhango also claimed that the party now has a lot of members across Malawi and she expressed hope that people will continue to join so that ADD should win the 2019 general elections.

ADD was founded by Malawi’s ex-vice president Dr Cassim Chilumpha.