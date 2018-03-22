It’s a lie, I have not joined MCP – Kachama

The reports that the top boss for the Police has thrown his weight behind opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as he makes a switch to politics are a lie.

Malawi Police Inspector General Lexten Kachama has disclosed that he has no interest in joining politics in the country.

The sentiments follow reports that disclosed that the police boss was to contest on Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket in the forthcoming tripartite elections.

“When I get a chance of getting my retirement, I don’t have that intention of joining politics, it’s unfortunate that people are pushing me into politics,” said Kachama.

He further expressed worry on the reports that put him as a man aspiring to be a politician in the country.

Malawi has witnessed people dumping their professions to join politics in the country.

However, stakeholders have been faulting the trend of people joining politics as they leave a gap in the area they are best at.