Devotion: No sympathy

Luke 23 : 27-28 ” A large number of people followed him, including women who mourned and wailed for him. Jesus turned and said to them, “Daughters of Jerusalem, do not weep for me; weep for yourselves and for your children.”

No sympathy for the born again. We don’t need it. We don’t ask for it. We don’t attract it. Jesus stopped the people from crying for Him. He knew the cross and the death was part of His mission. He knew He would not end up on the cross. He would come out victorious and hence no need for self pity or no need for seeking sympathy from others.

When you find yourself in unpleasant situation, have the same mindset. You are coming out victorious and hence refuse anybody to feel sorry for you. You are more than a conqueror(Rom 8:37).

Don’t be among them that want to attract sympathy. You are coming out with a testimony. No victor seeks sympathy from others. Only failures seek sympathy.

Also avoid self pity. Don’t feel sorry for yourself. It destroys the power of God. It electrocutes the divine power in your life. It makes the word not to work in your life.

Instead learn to pray and thank God in everything . Keep your joy and never lose it.1 Thessalonians 5 : 16-18 ” Rejoice evermore. Pray without ceasing. In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.”

The peace of God will engulf you when you learn to rejoice and pray always and in every situation. Philippians 4 : 4-7 ” Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice. Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near.

Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Confession: I will never feel sorry for myself. Instead I will always maintain my joy. The joy of the Lord is my strength now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen.

